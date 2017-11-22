'Connected' toys could be invading children's privacy

To protect children from any potential privacy issues, the FBI recommends researching a toy's security measures.

Toys with microphones could record and collect conversations and reveal information such as your child's name and school.

If you're buying your kids smart toys for Christmas, the Illinois Consumer Group is warning about digital privacy concerns.

Toys with microphones could record and collect conversations and reveal information such as your child's name and school. GPS location can also be taken from electronic devices.

Tri-State parents we spoke with say you can never be too careful.

"It's scary," said Quincy Mom Amanda Bunch. "You have to really do your research and find out what certain products can do and make sure you have the knowledge so you can protect your children."

"We try to do research and look at reviews," said Quincy Dad Carl Erd. "We read the packaging and check to see when and if it's connected to the internet or another app."

