Driving Forces: QHS to lean on experience in backcourt

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- In years past Quincy High School basketball coach Andy Douglas has praised his seniors for their off-season preparation.



And this season is no different.



"I couldn't ask of anymore as a coach, the hours of wanting to get in the gym (and) asking me to come open it up so they can get their shots in," Douglas said. "Our leadership is great."



QHS guard Aaron Shoot is part of a dedicated senior class.



"We have a pretty big, close knit group and leaving our mark, and our legacy, on this program is something that is very important to all of us," Shoot indicated.



The Blue Devils are blessed with plenty of experience in the backcourt.



The three headed monster of Shoot, Jaeden Smith, and Jirehl Brock will be leaned on heavily on both sides of the floor.



"We know how to win and we know how to play varsity basketball," Shoot said.



"That's going to be a big deal coming down the stretch in games and later in the season when we're playing better teams, and more pressure is on."



According to Smith, "Our guard play is going to have be there every game. We're going to have to be consistent at practice, and in games, as much as we can because we're going to depend on our back court play."



"Those three we're really putting a lot of weight on," Douglas noted. "We know if those three can compete well, everybody else on the team is going to step up another level."



The question mark comes in the front court following the graduation of seniors Parker Bland and Garrett Gadeke.



Douglas is confident Ben Amos and others will get better and better as the season rolls along.



"Whether it's Matt Schwiete, Colin Tenhouse, Ben Amos, Jacob Ary, (or) Jacob Eldridge, we have guys who are going to step up in leadership roles and that's the best part about it," Douglas said.



The three month trek through the regular season begins with Providence St. Mel in Thursday's start to the QHS Thanksgiving Tournament.



It's a chance for the Blue Devils to set an early tone.



"These first three games are big," Smith said.



"It's going to show us where we're at early on in the season (with) three tough teams and I'm really glad the tournament is going on."



With a field of St. Mel, Chicago Dunbar, and Northwest Academy out of St. Louis, Douglas and the Thanksgiving Tournament committee have increased the level of competition.



"We know we're going to get three quality games in this year," Douglas said.



"That means even more for us. It gives us a chance to kind of see where we are early on."