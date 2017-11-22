WIU's Taylor earns top defensive accolade in MVFC

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- It was most likely a no-brainer to many but it became reality Wednesday morning.



Western Illinois linebacker and Macomb High School alum Brett Taylor has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.



The senior is tops in the country with 150 tackles as well as tackles per game and assisted stops.



He's the fourth Leatherneck to receive the honor and the first since Kyle Glazier in 2010.



Taylor has made 38 consecutive starts and his 457 career tackles ranks third in program history.