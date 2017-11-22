Drivers stress safety ahead of Thanksgiving

Cars fill up on gas before heading out for holiday travel.

Whether you're traveling for Thanksgiving Wednesday or the day of, bring some patience with that side dish.

AAA estimates nearly 51 million Americans will travel this holiday weekend. For many Tri-State drivers, Thanksgiving is about spending time with loved ones whether it's at the dinner table or in the car on the way there.

"We'll do some horrible singing along the way," driver Brad Hoyt said. "We'll probably poke fun at each other a little bit and have some solos with karaoke."

While each person finds a way to pass the time, they're all focused on getting home for the holidays safely.

"I feel like during the holiday season, I just have to be a little more cautious about what other drivers are doing and where they're at on the roadways," Alicen Dabney said

The Missouri State Highway Patrol hopes all drivers take extra precautions. Troopers say they expect more drivers to get to their destination safely this year compared to last year.

"The state of Missouri has actually seen a decrease in fatal traffic crashes, but November and December traditionally have been dangerous months for fatal crashes," Sgt. Eric Brown said.

Troopers say residents should pay attention to, what they call, the fatal four violations: speeding, distracted driving, drunk driving and wearing a seat belt.

"You can control what you are doing, but you can't control what other drivers are doing," Sgt. Brown added. "That's where a seat belt becomes very important too."

Drivers say avoid distractions, be safe and courteous to other drivers.

"There's a reason we're traveling and it's probably to go spend time with family," Hoyt explained. "So be as safe as you can to ensure the fact you get an opportunity to do what you set out to do to begin with"

If you are traveling Thanksgiving morning, troopers say give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Also don't drive tired. They say it's just as dangerous as drunk driving. So get coffee, move around or switch drivers if you're tired.