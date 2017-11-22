Local bars crowded for 'Blackout Wednesday' - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local bars crowded for 'Blackout Wednesday'

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Spring Street Bar Bartender Beth Busbey serving up drinks on Blackout Wednesday. Spring Street Bar Bartender Beth Busbey serving up drinks on Blackout Wednesday.
Blackout Wednesday is the unofficial name given to the day before Thanksgiving where people excessively drink. Blackout Wednesday is the unofficial name given to the day before Thanksgiving where people excessively drink.
Bartenders make sure to not over serve customers. Bartenders make sure to not over serve customers.
In statistics compiled by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Blackout Wednesday is on track to rival New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July for numbers of drunk driving incidents. In statistics compiled by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Blackout Wednesday is on track to rival New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July for numbers of drunk driving incidents.
Local bars are crowded with patrons on Blackout Wednesday. Local bars are crowded with patrons on Blackout Wednesday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Everyone knows Black Friday, but have you heard of Blackout Wednesday? It's the unofficial name given to the Wednesday before Thanksgiving where people drink a lot, some experiencing a "black out." 

"It's usually a family night where people have come back into town to hang out with their relatives and the friends they haven't seen in a while," said Spring Street Bartender Beth Busbey. 

While things are relatively tame earlier in the night, Quincy Resident Sarah Carter says things tend to get more rowdy as the night goes on. 

"Spring Street, here, it's always like families who have people of all different ages," said Carter. "Then once you get going it starts to get more of a younger crowd of people."

No matter what time of the night, Busbey says it's part of her job to make sure people aren't drinking more than they should. 

"If I feel like they've had too much you lighten up on it or you say 'maybe that's enough,'" said Busbey. 

In statistics compiled by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Blackout Wednesday is on track to rival New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July for numbers of drunk driving incidents.

J.T. Dozier, the chairman for Quinsippi Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, has a message for those going out to the bars on Blackout Wednesday.

"Celebrate. See your friends. Have a good time," said Dozier. "Rekindle those old high school memories, just make the right decision about drinking and driving. We want you to spend tomorrow with your family celebrating Thanksgiving. We don't want you to be a guest in the county jail because you were arrested for DUI."

MADD kicked off its Project Red Ribbon Campaign on Monday. Dozier recommends getting a ribbon and tying it on your driver's side door as a reminder to not drink and drive. You can get a free ribbon at the Quincy Police Department, City Hall or the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.