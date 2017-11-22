Local bars crowded for 'Blackout Wednesday'

In statistics compiled by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Blackout Wednesday is on track to rival New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July for numbers of drunk driving incidents.

Blackout Wednesday is the unofficial name given to the day before Thanksgiving where people excessively drink.

Everyone knows Black Friday, but have you heard of Blackout Wednesday? It's the unofficial name given to the Wednesday before Thanksgiving where people drink a lot, some experiencing a "black out."

"It's usually a family night where people have come back into town to hang out with their relatives and the friends they haven't seen in a while," said Spring Street Bartender Beth Busbey.

While things are relatively tame earlier in the night, Quincy Resident Sarah Carter says things tend to get more rowdy as the night goes on.

"Spring Street, here, it's always like families who have people of all different ages," said Carter. "Then once you get going it starts to get more of a younger crowd of people."

No matter what time of the night, Busbey says it's part of her job to make sure people aren't drinking more than they should.

"If I feel like they've had too much you lighten up on it or you say 'maybe that's enough,'" said Busbey.

In statistics compiled by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Blackout Wednesday is on track to rival New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July for numbers of drunk driving incidents.

J.T. Dozier, the chairman for Quinsippi Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, has a message for those going out to the bars on Blackout Wednesday.

"Celebrate. See your friends. Have a good time," said Dozier. "Rekindle those old high school memories, just make the right decision about drinking and driving. We want you to spend tomorrow with your family celebrating Thanksgiving. We don't want you to be a guest in the county jail because you were arrested for DUI."

MADD kicked off its Project Red Ribbon Campaign on Monday. Dozier recommends getting a ribbon and tying it on your driver's side door as a reminder to not drink and drive. You can get a free ribbon at the Quincy Police Department, City Hall or the Adams County Sheriff's Office.