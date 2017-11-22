QFD kicks off annual 'Keep the Wreaths Red' campaign - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QFD kicks off annual 'Keep the Wreaths Red' campaign

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you notice red wreaths outside all Quincy fire stations, it's an effort to make sure the holidays are safe.

The annual 'Keep the Wreaths Red' campaign launched Wednesday. 

All of the bulbs on wreaths outside Quincy fire stations are red at first, but firefighters will change a bulb to white for every fire during the holiday season. Firefighters hope the visual reminder will help people think about safety during the busy holiday season.

The campaign continues until January 2nd.

