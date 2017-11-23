Quincy pastor arrested for crimes against children

A Quincy pastor was arrested for crimes against children that allegedly happened in the state of Virginia.

According to Sargent Baird of the Quincy Police Department, Todd Shane Tomko was arrested Wednesday in Quincy.

Baird confirmed Tomko was arrested on seven felony warrants for "indecent liberties with a child".

Our news gathering partners at the Herald-Whig report Tomko was serving as a pastor at Parkview Church in Quincy.