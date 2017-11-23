Quincy pastor arrested for crimes against children - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy pastor arrested for crimes against children

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Mugshot of Tomko Mugshot of Tomko
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy pastor was arrested for crimes against children that allegedly happened in the state of Virginia.

According to Sargent Baird of the Quincy Police Department, Todd Shane Tomko was arrested Wednesday in Quincy.

Baird confirmed Tomko was arrested on seven felony warrants for "indecent liberties with a child".

Our news gathering partners at the Herald-Whig report Tomko was serving as a pastor at Parkview Church in Quincy.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.