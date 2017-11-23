Area families turn out for Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Area families turn out for Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Residents eat a Thanksgiving Meal at the Kroc Center. Residents eat a Thanksgiving Meal at the Kroc Center.
Family eats plate full of food. Family eats plate full of food.
The Salvation Army Praise Band sings for residents while they eat. The Salvation Army Praise Band sings for residents while they eat.
Volunteers help resident pick out a dessert. Volunteers help resident pick out a dessert.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of people filled the gymnasium of the Kroc Center to share a meal this Thanksgiving.

It was the Salvation Army's annual community dinner. Residents got a helping of turkey, sides and desserts with music provided by the Salvation Army Praise Band. Those in attendance say it was great to spend the meal with family and loved ones.

Officials say it's great to give those a place to go that may not have any family to turn to.

"It's great," Mayor Cheryl Miller said. "My husband talks about having 400 of his favorite friends coming together and that's what it is. We see people coming in everyday. It's nice to know them and to be able to great them in the name of Jesus and to know they're a part of our family."

Some in attendance shared their favorite parts of the meal.

"They have food and they have desserts and drinks," Zachary Weible said.

"Because it's always fun to talk with family and get to know each other better," Jessica Weible said.

"I'm thankful for my mom and my dad." Nicholas Weible said.

Residents shared their thanks with others and left with a full stomach and a smile.

