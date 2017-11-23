Local restaurant busy on Thanksgiving - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local restaurant busy on Thanksgiving

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

For Tri-State residents looking for a less traditional Thanksgiving, many headed to The Abbey. It was one of few restaurants open on Thanksgiving.

By 1:30 p.m., they served more than 180 turkey and ham specials.

This is the 14th year The Abbey was open for Thanksgiving and the owner says this year was even busier than last.

The Abbey will also be open on Christmas this year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.