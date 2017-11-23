Noon Kiwanis members help out Meals on Wheels program

Many area families celebrated the holiday with loved ones, but others don't have that option. Thursday a group of volunteers took time out of their Thanksgiving to give to those in need.

Linda Oliver says she counts her blessings every day, especially the food she receives from Meals on Wheels.

"There's a lot of people out here that have nothing and are very blessed to get what they get," Oliver said. "I am very blessed on what I get."

Oliver, who's diabetic, says the food from the delivery helps her balance her diet.

"I'm doing what my doctors are telling me," Oliver explained. "They say I have improved."

Officials with Meals on Wheels says many people like Oliver rely on the program every day and that's why they always need volunteers.

"We have about 200 clients just in Quincy alone that receive Meals on Wheels on a daily basis," Bill Stehl, Director of Meals Plus for Seniors, said. "So finding those volunteers every day is always a challenge."

On Thanksgiving, Noon Kiwanis members stepped up to help, allowing the regular volunteers to take the holiday off.

"It's a great opportunity for families to be thankful for what we have and go out and see some people who might not have anybody to see on Thanksgiving day," Craig Heming said.

Officials say the deliveries also serve as a safety check for the seniors.

"We've had instances where seniors have actually fallen in their houses and the Meals on Wheels volunteer is that first responder," Stehl explained.

Kiwanis Members say while they enjoy doing the delivery, the satisfaction comes from those they deliver to.

"They get excited about it and sometimes a little emotional," Heming added.

Noon Kiwanis has paid for and delivered the Thanksgiving meals for 20 years now and plan to continue to do so in the years to come.