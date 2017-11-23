Full Speed Ahead: QND to feed off athleticism

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- They were one victory away from proving why many thought they were the number one team in Class 2A boys basketball and advancing to the Final Four. But last season ended with Quincy Notre Dame's super loss to Monticello.



Gone are four starters and more than 80 percent of the Raiders scoring, however head coach Kevin Meyer is quick to point out what they return and the potential of this year's bunch, as opposed to reverting back to the graduation hit.



It all starts with athleticism at the guard position with seniors Macker Little and Reed Hyer, and the junior duo of Nick Schwartz and Dylan Foley.



"Each one of them brings something different to the table. Dylan is a crafty lefty. Macker is our Swiss Army knife, he can do a little bit of everything. Nick is a great defender and then you've got Reed who's probably our best athlete," Meyer said.



"Our guys for the last two seasons developed their own legacy and really kind of put Notre Dame basketball back on the map, and brought us to a certain level. The pressure is to keep it there."



They have a potential star on the wing in Tommy Ray and a physical presence on the block with Jase Wallingford who's giving basketball a second chance, and Jonny Bottorff best known for his All-State offensive line ability on the gridiron.



Little and Hyer claim there's a lot to like about this season's squad.



"I think this year we got a lot of chemistry," Hyer explained.



"We got a lot of guys that have played together for the past years and a lot of guys that haven't played much varsity, but I think we got the pieces and things we need."



Little added: "This team is going to be a lot different than last year. We aren't going to put up 70 points a game. We're going to have to grind some (games) out. It's going to be more defense. I think honestly we're just as athletic as last year."



QND opens the season Friday night against St. Francis De Sales from Chicago followed by a visit from Soldan out of St. Louis on Saturday. Both games will be at The Pit.