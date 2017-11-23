Title Chase: Monroe City gets second chance to make state championship impression

MONROE CITY. MO. (WGEM) -- Monroe City has been down this road before.



In fact, it was only a year ago when the Panthers won five postseason contests to reach the state title game.



The only thing left is to try and reverse the outcome.



"We got a lot of unfinished business coming off last year that we got to take care of this year to be able to go there and hopefully win state," senior Cole Pennewell said.



Panthers head coach David Kirby doesn't expect his team to get caught up in the glitz and glamor with a state championship on the line.



"It's still a football game. The field is still 100 yards long and 53 yards wide," Kirby said.



"We need to know that when we go out there we're not there just to be in a show. We're there to go play a football game and play to the best of our ability."



Along with a different opponent, Valle Catholic, comes a different venue, Mizzou's Memorial Stadium.



For several Panthers, who cheer for the Tigers on Saturday's, getting a chance to play on Faurot Field is a dream come true.



"Our whole life we've been going down (to Faurot Field) and watching games being played there hoping that we could play on it one day," senior Dawson Shively indicated.



"It's pretty exciting to be able to play on a pretty big field."



According to junior Jonathon Saxbury, "It's going to be electrifying. I'm pumped for it. I think this whole team is pumped for it. Playing at Springfield (last year) was fun but playing at Mizzou is just going to be completely different. It's going to be awesome."



It's tradition from the north against tradition from the south.



While Monroe City refers to itself as 'Title Town,' Valle Catholic has an argument to change Ste. Genevieve to 'Championship City.' The Warriors have won 14 state titles.



"We understand that if we want that championship we're going to have to play perfect," Kirby noted.



?"We're going to have to go out and play aggressive and not put ourselves in bad spots, and try to eliminate all those mental mistakes that we've had in the past, and try to play a complete football game."