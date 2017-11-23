Shoppers turn out for big deals on Thanksgiving Day

Shopko employees restock shelves after only two hours of being open.

Many shoppers were looking to buy electronics, toys and furniture.

Hundreds of customers came out on Thanksgiving day looking for doorbuster deals.

The holiday shopping season is officially underway. Recent studies show more than half of shoppers say they plan to shop on Thanksgiving, that's up from last year.

Hundreds lined up Thursday afternoon outside of Quincy's Shopko, waiting for the doors at to open at 4 p.m. for Thanksgiving doorbusters.

Quincy Resident Travis Shull was first in line. Shull says he had been waiting outside since 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

"We had lunch at my mother-in-laws then we came here," said Shull. "We do it about every year. We like it."

Beverly Jenkins was also in line. She came in town with her family from Ewing, Missouri.

"Here we're looking for some game systems, some games for the grandkids," said Jenkins. "We are going to Walmart and looking for some stuff for some friends and family. Then we are going to Kohls for ourselves."

When the doors at Shopko finally opened it took several minutes for the line outside to file inside. Then it was all hands on deck at the cash registers. Managers were even directing customers to open checkout lanes.

