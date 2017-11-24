Black Friday shoppers wait in line for deals - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Black Friday shoppers wait in line for deals

Shoppers race through doors at Home Depot
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Roughly 100 Black Friday shoppers were waiting outside the store at Home Depot in Quincy when the doors opened at 6:00 a.m.

The line started forming outside the store at about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Many shoppers in line said they were there for the deals on tools, shop vacs and ladders.

Ralph Froman from Hamilton, Illinois said that he got up at 3:00 a.m. to make the drive to Quincy. Froman said he was interested in the poinsettias for $1. 
 

