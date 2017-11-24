Man shot at Columbia, Mo. mall - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man shot at Columbia, Mo. mall

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WGEM) - A 19-year-old man was shot at the Columbia, Missouri, mall late Thursday night, according to NBC affiliate KOMU.

The report states officers were called to the mall around 11:30 p.m. for what was described at the time as an "accidental shooting." It states medical personnel found the 19-year-old man with "life-threatening injuries."

The victim was not named. Police said he was taken to a hospital.

KOMU reported the shooter was in custody. Police said there was no threat to the public.

