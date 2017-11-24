Matt Schuckman is a color analyst for WGEM radio broadcasts of Quincy University and Quincy Senior High School sports.

Schuckman returned to The Herald-Whig as a full-time sports writer on Jan. 18, 1999, having spent seven years here as a part-time sports writer through high school and college. He became Sports Editor on Aug. 27, 2012, and was appointed Senior Sports Writer in November 2015.

A Quincy native and 1991 Quincy High School graduate, Schuckman is a product of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He spent four years in Columbia, Mo., covering Mizzou sports for the Columbia Daily Tribune and Inside Mizzou Sports magazine. His love of the daily grind of newspaper reporting brought him back to Quincy.

Since 1999, he has been honored with more than 40 column writing and reporting awards from the Illinois Press Association, the Illinois Associated Press Editors Association and the Missouri Press Association.

In 2007, Schuckman saw his first book published. "Stand Up and Cheer" chronicles the first 100 years of the Quincy High School boys basketball program, one of the winningest and most respected high school programs in the nation. Schuckman spent more than two years researching, interviewing and writing.