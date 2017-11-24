Sean Secrease is the play-by-play announcer for Quincy University basketball.

Among his previous experiences, Secrease was Sports Director for KFRU Radio in Columbia, Missouri, and was the lead broadcaster for Florence Freedom Baseball team in Florence, Kentucky. He was also part of the sports broadcast team at WTAD since 2005.

In addition to play-by-play duties, he will also host the QU men’s basketball coach’s show on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. during the basketball season.