Portion of Quincy's Maine St. to close for several days

Crews will close a portion of Quincy's Maine Street for several days beginning Monday for repairs in the area, according to the city.

In a news release, the city reported Maine Street will be closed from 10th street to 12th street at 7 a.m. It stated 11th Street, between Maine and Jersey, will also be closed to through traffic.

The city reported the closures would last until Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

The news release stated the closures were prompted by the need for sewer main repairs and pavement patching.

Motorists were encouraged to drive carefully near construction work zones.