Record-high temperature set in Quincy

View of Quincy on Friday via the WGEM Skycam.

The National Weather Service reports Quincy hit a record-high temperature Friday.

NWS reported Friday's high of 71 degrees was the highest recorded temp in Quincy for Nov. 24. It broke a record-high of 69 degrees in 1931.

