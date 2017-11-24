Record-high temperature set in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Record-high temperature set in Quincy

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The National Weather Service reports Quincy hit a record-high temperature Friday.

NWS reported Friday's high of 71 degrees was the highest recorded temp in Quincy for Nov. 24. It broke a record-high of 69 degrees in 1931.

