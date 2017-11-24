Tri-States in elevated fire danger

Windy conditions across the Tri-States have created a very high fire risk Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS out of the Quad cities stated the combination of unseasonably warm temperatures, dry vegetation, low humidity levels and winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour has created a very high risk of grass fires.

The NWS out of St. Louis stated a gusty southwest wind, along with low relative humidity values and dry surface fuels, led to an elevated fire danger. A sustained southwest wind of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph combined with minimum relative humidity values in the 25 to 35 percent range resulted in favorable conditions for rapid fire growth and spread.

As a result, outdoor burning is highly discouraged this afternoon.

This risk includes areas such as Quincy, Hannibal, Fort Madison and Macomb.

