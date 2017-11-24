Review: Iowa senators made sexual comments on chamber floor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Senate Republicans have released findings from an internal investigation into alleged workplace misconduct that says state senators have made "sexually suggestive comments" or discussed "sexual preferences" on the chamber floor.

The three-page internal review released Friday spans a period between the end of 2012 and half of 2017. It doesn't break down how many senators took part in such activity or when. Several Senate GOP staff members also indicated they fear retaliation in reporting workplace misbehavior.

Senate Republican leaders released the findings amid pressure from within the party, including from GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds, to disclose more information about the in-house investigation. Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix says he didn't provide more information earlier, because he wanted to protect employee confidentiality.

