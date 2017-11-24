Local tree farm flooded with customers

If you weren't braving the crowds for Black Friday sales, you may have decided to start the holiday season off by buying a Christmas tree.

The Branch Ranch Tree Farm in Marion County, Missouri, was full of tree seekers Friday in what the business called "Green Friday."

Farm owner Butch Augspurg said his business appreciates being part of many family holiday traditions.

In a typical season Augspurg said his farm could sell between 500 and 600 trees, which he said are better for the environment than an artificial tree.

"Real Christmas trees are not only environmentally friendly, they're a renewable resource just like corn or anything else." Augspurg said. "We just harvest the trees, and you get to pick out the tree that's exactly the right for you."

The Branch Ranch is open on Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas.