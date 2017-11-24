2 bodies found in western Iowa fire debris

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say two bodies have been found in debris after a fire heavily damaged a building in western Iowa.

The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Thursday at CTI Electronics in Missouri Valley. Police Chief Ed Murray says the bodies were burned beyond recognition and that autopsies have been ordered. The building also contained an apartment.

Fire Chief Caleb Wohlers says the building appears to be a total loss. The fire cause is being investigated.

