Man fires gun at cemetery, says 'You deserved it'

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (AP) - Police say a man interrupted a graveside service and fired a gunshot as mourners gathered for a man who was killed in his suburban Chicago home.

Prosecutor Carolyn Nevin quoted Elston Stevenson as saying, "You deserved it," at Evergreen Cemetery in Evergreen Park. No one was hurt Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Stevenson was ordered to jail during a court appearance Thursday. The Chicago Tribune says he's an ex-felon who can't possess a gun.

Police say the shooting occurred at a funeral for 39-year-old Murad Talib, who was killed Monday in his Palos Heights home. It wasn't clear how Stevenson may have known Talib.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

