Quincy Police provide shopping safety tips

Shoppers set their alarms extra early Friday morning to go and find the best deals for their Christmas lists, but Quincy Police said with so many people out shopping, it's important to shop safely.

Shoppers like Daniel Guzman filled the Quincy Mall on Friday to take advantage of the sales.

"Finish line has twenty five percent off on the majority of their shoes." Guzman said. "Hibbett didn't have too much, but they have some nice clothes so I like that."

Shopper Kody Marshall said it's something he's seen firsthand, and he's happy police are keeping an eye out.

"I've seen it all the time, just people getting stuff taken right out of their carts." Marshall said. "I've actually seen fights sometime, so just knowing they're there keeping everything maintained is very good."

Officer Erin Dusch of the Quincy Police Department said it's important to be aware of your surroundings while shopping.

"Everybody's busy. They have a lot of things on their mind." Officer Dusch said. "They want to get certain items, so that's clearly what's on their mind, is the shopping experience. So it kind of takes your awareness down of what's going on around you."

Officer Dusch said shopping in groups can also prevent crime, and shoppers like Guzman said they have some of their own strategies when it comes to playing it safe on days like Black Friday.

"I always keep one hand in my pocket just to keep up my pants a little tighter in the back so my wallet can't get slipped out or anything like that." Guzman said. "It's always nice to walk around with your friends too."

Here are some more tips on shopper safety, courtesy of the Quincy Police Department.

Before You Shop

Avoid carrying a purse. Use a fanny pack or deep pockets in clothing to carry what you need.

Carry small amounts of cash.

Carry your keys, cash and credit cards separate from each other.

Be extremely careful using ATM machines. Use them in populated places and be constantly paying attention to what is going on around you.

While Shopping

If you have to carry a purse, carry it close to your body and always zipped.

Park strategically-close to the mall or store is optimum. Park in well lit areas.

Know exactly where you park your car. Make a mental note or write it down so you will know exactly where to go when you leave the mall.

After Shopping

Leave the mall or store well before closing time. This way, there is greater assurance you will walk out with other people. There is safety in numbers.

Avoid shopping until you are exhausted. You are more alert when you are less tired.

When hurried or in a crowded shop, make sure you get all forms of I.D. and credit cards returned to you before leaving.

Use an escort or mall security if you have too many packages or if you are leaving the mall after closing.

Check underneath your car as you approach it. This is a common ploy of criminals in parking lots and they will take you by surprise.

When going from store to store, keep your packages stored out of sight in the trunk of your car.

At Home

· Keep gifts hidden from view through outside windows.

· After opening gifts, break down cardboard boxes of expensive electronics and fancy stores and put them in plastic bags to hide the fact you have valuable items in your home.