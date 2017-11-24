Downtown Quincy businesses prepare for big shopping day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Downtown Quincy businesses prepare for big shopping day

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Many people shopped until they dropped on Black Friday, but local businesses are hoping you've set aside time and money for their goodies too.

Small Business Saturday continues to grow in popularity and size, according to local officials. They said with small businesses employing a lot of local residents, it helps support those jobs and potentially create more.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the community," Bruce Guthrie, Executive Director of The District, said. "Most of your jobs are created by small businesses. Most of the sales tax revenues comes from small businesses. So it's very important."

Officials said many businesses will have their own deals for the day and some will give out free Small Business Saturday bags.

Check out The District's website by going here.

