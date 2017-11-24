Fire safety tips for your Christmas tree

Another safety tip, make sure your tree is at least three feet from any type of open flame or heating source.

According to the Christmas Tree Association, Christmas tree fires alone result in $13 million, annually, in property damage.

Your decorated Christmas tree can also be a fire hazard.

According to the Christmas Tree Association, Christmas tree fires result in $13-million, annually in property damage.

Local firefighters say there are some things to keep in mind when buying a fresh Christmas tree.

If you're using Christmas tree lights, make sure to check them over before putting them on the tree.

"The package that your lights come in will tell you how many strands can be hooked together safely," said Quincy Firefighter Jerry Mast. "There may not be a limit for LEDs because they're such low voltage. But the older Christmas bulbs, they'll have a rating on them for how many strands you can use."

Another safety tip, make sure your tree is at least three feet from any type of open flame or heating source.