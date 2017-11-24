Hannibal preps for Victorian Festival of Christmas

Shoppers browse in and out of stores in Downtown Hannibal.

Jackie Smith of Main Street 101 is bringing out her Christmas decorations.

Hannibal will transform from Thanksgiving to Christmas this weekend with their month long Victorian Festival of Christmas.

The event brings people to the downtown area in an otherwise slow time for tourism.

Hannibal store owner Jackie Smith of Main Street 101 is now getting out Christmas decorations ahead of this weekend's festival.

"The Christmas season really gets started then," said Smith.

Smith says the holiday shopping season is something she looks forward to every year as it brings more customers through the door.

"The holiday season is very important for all of us because after Christmas things really slow down for a couple months," said Smith.

The festival isn't only focused on this weekend. In fact, organizers say they're trying to bring folks to the downtown area all four weekends in December.

"We try to keep in theme with some of the things they would have done back in Victorian times since Hannibal is a Victorian town," said Kristine Russell, chairperson for Victorian Festival of Christmas.

Russell says they don't know exactly how many people turn out for Victorian Christmas but the numbers continue to grow each year.

"There's so many lights," said Russell. "It's so pretty. I can hear Christmas music playing in the background right now, which wasn't something we had scheduled that was just by chance. You never quite know what you're going to find when you come to Main Street in Hannibal."

Festivities run every weekend until December 24.