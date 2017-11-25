Monroe City seniors get another state championship shot

MONROE CITY, MO. (WGEM) -- The roster indicates 11 seniors but the impact the oldest players on the Monroe City football team have had simply can't be measured by glancing at a piece of paper.



As sophomores they endured a three-win season, but they have spearheaded a remarkable two-year run.



The current batch of seniors have helped guide the Panthers to 25 wins, including 10 postseason victories, a pair of district championships, and they will take the field for the final time in back-to-back state championship appearances on Saturday.



Head coach David Kirby says it's hard to put into words what they have done to put Monroe City back on the map.



"You play for your brother and for those guys to get to walk out together hand-in-hand one last time wearing that Monroe City jersey it's a special moment for them," Kirby said.



"I know a lot of kids wish they were in this position and these kids are truly the lucky ones. They get to go out there and play on the grandest stage, and do it with their family. It's going to be a powerful thing."



Once again Monroe City's defense will have to answer the challenge.



State championship opponent Valle Catholic is averaging 45 points a game and feature a spread attack not afraid to run and throw the ball.



But the Panthers defense has only allowed more than 20 points once since the postseason began.



"We stopped the run pretty good with Westran and East Buchanan these last few weeks, and they also gave us a good look with passing," linebacker Cole Pennewell said.



"We've been able to defend two spread teams and that will give us an advantage coming into this week."



According to defensive back Dawson Shively, "Mental mistakes are what ruins games. I feel like our defense can hold them and if everyone does their job we can match them up athletically."



It will be the first meeting between the two since 2014 when Valle Catholic ended Monroe City's season in the district championship.



The Panthers are in search of their first state championship since 1996 while the Warriors have 14 state titles in their history and won three consecutive championships before losing in the Class 1 semifinals to Penney a year ago.



Game time is set for 3 p.m. in Columbia.