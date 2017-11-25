Hannibal crash sends person to hospital

Hannibal Police say at 12:44 on Friday, they responded to a traffic crash near US 61, and Stardust Drive.

Police say a 1997 Mercury Sable driven by a 17 year old female from Hurdland, Missouri traveled into the path of a 2007 Mazda driven by a 35 year old Hannibal male.

Police say both vehicles sustained heavy damage, and the female was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital with injuries.