Hannibal crash sends person to hospital

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal Police say at 12:44 on Friday, they responded to a traffic crash near US 61, and Stardust Drive.

Police say a 1997 Mercury Sable driven by a 17 year old female from Hurdland, Missouri traveled into the path of a 2007 Mazda driven by a 35 year old Hannibal male. 

Police say both vehicles sustained heavy damage, and the female was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital with injuries.

