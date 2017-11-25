Toys for Tots hosts Donuts with Santa

Children in America's Hometown got a chance to enjoy some sweet treats Saturday morning, while sharing their Christmas lists with Santa Claus.

Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri hosted Donuts with Santa at Douglass Community Services.

Coordinator Stacey Nicholas said the organization anticipates to help around 1,200 children receive gifts for the holidays.

Children also enjoyed breakfast, while getting an early Christmas gift. Nicholas said it allowed them to meet Santa Claus in a more laid back setting.

"It's really quieter here." Nicholas said. "It's really relaxed, and I've seen kids start across the room from Santa, and then slowly inch their way up as they're eating their donuts to get to Santa."

Toys for Tots next event is on December 2, 2017 at the Hannibal Jaycees holiday parade.