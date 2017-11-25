Toys for Tots hosts Donuts with Santa - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Toys for Tots hosts Donuts with Santa

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The event took place Saturday morning. The event took place Saturday morning.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Children in America's Hometown got a chance to enjoy some sweet treats Saturday morning, while sharing their Christmas lists with Santa Claus.

Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri hosted Donuts with Santa at Douglass Community Services.

Coordinator Stacey Nicholas said the organization anticipates to help around 1,200 children receive gifts for the holidays.

Children also enjoyed breakfast, while getting an early Christmas gift. Nicholas said it allowed them to meet Santa Claus in a more laid back setting.

"It's really quieter here." Nicholas said. "It's really relaxed, and I've seen kids start across the room from Santa, and then slowly inch their way up as they're eating their donuts to get to Santa."

Toys for Tots next event is on December 2, 2017 at the Hannibal Jaycees holiday parade.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.