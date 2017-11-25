Tri-States celebrate Small Business Saturday

Holiday shopping continued Saturday, but instead of big named stores, shoppers turned their attention locally.

Sara Platt owns The Sweet Apricot Shop in Quincy, which was one of many local businesses taking part in Small Business Saturday.

"It's kind of the opposite of Black Friday." Platt said. "We're not just doing sales and deals. It's all about giving freebies to the customer. We're having a big hot cocoa bar, and then we're giving away mugs."

Shoppers like Jill Hermesmeyer said they look forward to the day every year, and being able to support Quincy businesses while spending time with their families is a great thing.

"Family is everything." Hermesmeyer said. "Unfortunately I've got two older daughters in Chicago, and they weren't able to be here this year, so they're very disappointed that they're missing this because they typically do this with us."

Platt added that over the past few years the event has shown significant growth.

"We try to keep it focused on the customer, but it really warms my heart just because it reminds me how much this holiday has grown in the past couple of years." Platt said. "When I opened nobody really knew what Small Business Saturday was. I don't really know if it was even quite a thing yet."

That's something Hermesmeyer said she's noticed as well.

"I think the first year we came down, there was not very many stores." Hermesmeyer said. "But since we've been coming down there's a lot more stores which is pretty cool."

Another big holiday event taking place in the District is the Christkindl Market, which takes place next weekend.