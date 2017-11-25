Families light the park in downtown Quincy

Dozens of families came to downtown Quincy to check it all out.

There was great weather for families to check out the lights in the downtown square in Quincy this weekend.

Light the Park had it's third annual kick off event in Washington Park on Saturday.

Children were able to listen to Quincy Notre Dame's Choir as well as stop by and say hello to Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Families said it was really nice to take pictures in front of the lights and see all the different colors.

"Especially for the kids, it's something that a lot of these little ones have never seen before," Carol Hastings said. "It's kinda great that they do this for the city of Quincy and the people in the surrounding areas."

"I thought it was pretty cool to get to come here," Madison Loos said. "They had a lot of hot chocolate and cookies."

The District will light up the park starting at 6:15 p.m.

Families can enjoy it throughout the holiday season.