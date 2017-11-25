Families light the park in downtown Quincy

Roughly 100 Black Friday shoppers were waiting outside Home Depot in Quincy when the doors opened at 6 a.m.More >>
Imagine relying on an oxygen tank to breathe everyday and if it runs out, the fear of replacing it quickly. That's what people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD, live with everyday.More >>
Many people shopped until they dropped on Black Friday, but local businesses are hoping you've set aside time and money for their goodies too.More >>
If you weren't braving the crowds for Black Friday sales, you may have decided to start the holiday season off by buying a Christmas tree.More >>
Iowa Senate Republicans have released findings from an internal investigation into alleged workplace misconduct that says state senators have made "sexually suggestive comments" or discussed "sexual preferences" on...More >>
Windy conditions across the Tri-States have created a very high fire risk Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.More >>
The National Weather Service reports Quincy hit a record high temperature Friday.More >>
Crews will close a portion of Quincy's Maine Street for several days beginning Monday for repairs in the area, according to the city.More >>
A Quincy pastor was arrested for crimes against children that allegedly happened in the state of Virginia.More >>
An Iowa judge has awarded a default judgment to parents and former students who sued a southeast Iowa boarding school, alleging it used isolation boxes and allowed sexual harassment and abuse.More >>
