Saturday's Area Scores - November 25 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores - November 25

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Monroe City captured its first state title in more than two decades by defeating Valle Catholic at Memorial Stadium. Monroe City captured its first state title in more than two decades by defeating Valle Catholic at Memorial Stadium.

**High School Football**

(MSHSAA)
*Class 1 State Championship*
Vale Catholic: 7
Monroe City: 12
Cole Pennewell: 26 carries, 148 yards, TD (blocked punt, sack)
Gage Bottoms: 11 carries, 75 yards, TD
Dawson Shively/Nehemiah Batsell: 2 INT's each
Panthers: (15-0), first state championship since 1996
-- Homecoming in the Monroe City High School Gymnasium, Sunday 6 p.m.


**College Football**

(FCS Playoffs, First Round)
Western Illinois: 19
Weber State: 21
Sean Maguire: 22-40 passing, 202 yards, TD, INT
Jaelon Acklin: 10 receptions, 116 yards
Brett Taylor: 12 tackles, finishes with 469 tackles (third most in program history)


**High School Basketball**

(QHS Thanksgiving Tournament)
Northwest Academy: 50
Quincy High: 58
Ben Amos: 24 pts
Jaeden Smith: 15 pts (named tournament MVP)
Jirehl Brock: 11 pts
Blue Devils: (3-0), tournament champs

(Gully Transportation Tip-Off Shootout)
Soldan: 53
QND: 56
Jonny Bottorff/Tommy Ray: 12 pts each
Clay Ventertloh: 10 pts
Raiders: (2-0)

(Spoon River Tip-Off Classic)
West Hancock: 44
Bushnell-PC: 43
Drake Hammel: 19 pts, GW three-pointer at the buzzer
Titans: (5-0), win tournament title

West Prairie: 35
Galesburg JV: 47

(Saukee Turkey Tournament)
*Championship*
Payson: 63
Pittsfield: 40
Trevor Voss: 30 pts
Tanner Cannady: 16 pts
Cade Tomhave: 13 pts
Indians: (4-0), tournament champs

Illini West: 43
JX Routt: 60
Jackson Porter: 24 pts (sets tournament scoring record)

Central: 60
Western: 49
Lane Ippensen/Eric Jones/Reed Jibben: 12 pts each
Easton Billings: 19 pts

Lovejoy: 70
Liberty: 65
Dalton Lentz: 25 pts

(Crimson Classic)
Macomb: 27
Chatham-Glenwood: 62
Carter Fayhee: 12 pts

Macomb: 28
Morton: 47
Bombers: finish 3-2 in Jacksonville

(Tiger Classic)
Southeastern: 30
Rushville-Industry: 52

Athens: 41
Unity: 42

Riverton: 55
Beardstown: 62

(New Berlin Tournament)
West Central: 45
New Berlin: 34
Cougars: (5-0), win tournament title


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(Gully Transportation Tip-Off Shootout)
Canton: 36
QND: 59
Erika Eaton: 13 pts
Molly Penn: 11 pts, 10 rebs

(Brimfield Tournament)
Illini West: 36
Brimfield: 33
-- Overtime
Baylee Clampitt: 11 pts
Chargers: (4-1), win tournament title

(Lady Hornet Classic)
*Championship*
Western-Payson: 44
Brown County: 41
Haley Hickerson: 21 pts (scored 1,000th career point)
Blaie Borrowman: named tournament MVP

*Fifth Place Game*
Beardstown: 40
West Hancock: 48
Kailee Pfeiferling: 24 pts

*Seventh Place Game*
Pittsfield: 41
Liberty: 50
Allison Coonrod: 13 pts
Lilly Pepper: 17 pts

*Ninth Place Game*
Rushville-Industry: 29
Unity: 62
Kami Conry: 17 pts
Katie Conry: 15 pts


**College Basketball, Men's**

Western Illinois: 45
Iowa State: 70
Dalan Anrum: 14 pts
Leathernecks: (4-1)

Culver-Stockton: 71
Missouri Baptist: 76
Mike Johnson: 25 pts
Wildcats: (2-5)


**College Basketball, Women's**

Quincy: 72
Fort Wayne: 73
Anika Webster: 29 pts
Hawks: (1-4)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.