Saturday's Area Scores - November 25

**High School Football**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 1 State Championship*
Vale Catholic: 7
Monroe City: 12
Cole Pennewell: 26 carries, 148 yards, TD (blocked punt, sack)
Gage Bottoms: 11 carries, 75 yards, TD
Dawson Shively/Nehemiah Batsell: 2 INT's each
Panthers: (15-0), first state championship since 1996
-- Homecoming in the Monroe City High School Gymnasium, Sunday 6 p.m.
**College Football**
(FCS Playoffs, First Round)
Western Illinois: 19
Weber State: 21
Sean Maguire: 22-40 passing, 202 yards, TD, INT
Jaelon Acklin: 10 receptions, 116 yards
Brett Taylor: 12 tackles, finishes with 469 tackles (third most in program history)
**High School Basketball**
(QHS Thanksgiving Tournament)
Northwest Academy: 50
Quincy High: 58
Ben Amos: 24 pts
Jaeden Smith: 15 pts (named tournament MVP)
Jirehl Brock: 11 pts
Blue Devils: (3-0), tournament champs
(Gully Transportation Tip-Off Shootout)
Soldan: 53
QND: 56
Jonny Bottorff/Tommy Ray: 12 pts each
Clay Ventertloh: 10 pts
Raiders: (2-0)
(Spoon River Tip-Off Classic)
West Hancock: 44
Bushnell-PC: 43
Drake Hammel: 19 pts, GW three-pointer at the buzzer
Titans: (5-0), win tournament title
West Prairie: 35
Galesburg JV: 47
(Saukee Turkey Tournament)
*Championship*
Payson: 63
Pittsfield: 40
Trevor Voss: 30 pts
Tanner Cannady: 16 pts
Cade Tomhave: 13 pts
Indians: (4-0), tournament champs
Illini West: 43
JX Routt: 60
Jackson Porter: 24 pts (sets tournament scoring record)
Central: 60
Western: 49
Lane Ippensen/Eric Jones/Reed Jibben: 12 pts each
Easton Billings: 19 pts
Lovejoy: 70
Liberty: 65
Dalton Lentz: 25 pts
(Crimson Classic)
Macomb: 27
Chatham-Glenwood: 62
Carter Fayhee: 12 pts
Macomb: 28
Morton: 47
Bombers: finish 3-2 in Jacksonville
(Tiger Classic)
Southeastern: 30
Rushville-Industry: 52
Athens: 41
Unity: 42
Riverton: 55
Beardstown: 62
(New Berlin Tournament)
West Central: 45
New Berlin: 34
Cougars: (5-0), win tournament title
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(Gully Transportation Tip-Off Shootout)
Canton: 36
QND: 59
Erika Eaton: 13 pts
Molly Penn: 11 pts, 10 rebs
(Brimfield Tournament)
Illini West: 36
Brimfield: 33
-- Overtime
Baylee Clampitt: 11 pts
Chargers: (4-1), win tournament title
(Lady Hornet Classic)
*Championship*
Western-Payson: 44
Brown County: 41
Haley Hickerson: 21 pts (scored 1,000th career point)
Blaie Borrowman: named tournament MVP
*Fifth Place Game*
Beardstown: 40
West Hancock: 48
Kailee Pfeiferling: 24 pts
*Seventh Place Game*
Pittsfield: 41
Liberty: 50
Allison Coonrod: 13 pts
Lilly Pepper: 17 pts
*Ninth Place Game*
Rushville-Industry: 29
Unity: 62
Kami Conry: 17 pts
Katie Conry: 15 pts
**College Basketball, Men's**
Western Illinois: 45
Iowa State: 70
Dalan Anrum: 14 pts
Leathernecks: (4-1)
Culver-Stockton: 71
Missouri Baptist: 76
Mike Johnson: 25 pts
Wildcats: (2-5)
**College Basketball, Women's**
Quincy: 72
Fort Wayne: 73
Anika Webster: 29 pts
Hawks: (1-4)
