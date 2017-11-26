Saturday's Area Scores - November 25

Monroe City captured its first state title in more than two decades by defeating Valle Catholic at Memorial Stadium.

**High School Football**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 1 State Championship*

Vale Catholic: 7

Monroe City: 12

Cole Pennewell: 26 carries, 148 yards, TD (blocked punt, sack)

Gage Bottoms: 11 carries, 75 yards, TD

Dawson Shively/Nehemiah Batsell: 2 INT's each

Panthers: (15-0), first state championship since 1996

-- Homecoming in the Monroe City High School Gymnasium, Sunday 6 p.m.





**College Football**



(FCS Playoffs, First Round)

Western Illinois: 19

Weber State: 21

Sean Maguire: 22-40 passing, 202 yards, TD, INT

Jaelon Acklin: 10 receptions, 116 yards

Brett Taylor: 12 tackles, finishes with 469 tackles (third most in program history)





**High School Basketball**



(QHS Thanksgiving Tournament)

Northwest Academy: 50

Quincy High: 58

Ben Amos: 24 pts

Jaeden Smith: 15 pts (named tournament MVP)

Jirehl Brock: 11 pts

Blue Devils: (3-0), tournament champs



(Gully Transportation Tip-Off Shootout)

Soldan: 53

QND: 56

Jonny Bottorff/Tommy Ray: 12 pts each

Clay Ventertloh: 10 pts

Raiders: (2-0)



(Spoon River Tip-Off Classic)

West Hancock: 44

Bushnell-PC: 43

Drake Hammel: 19 pts, GW three-pointer at the buzzer

Titans: (5-0), win tournament title



West Prairie: 35

Galesburg JV: 47



(Saukee Turkey Tournament)

*Championship*

Payson: 63

Pittsfield: 40

Trevor Voss: 30 pts

Tanner Cannady: 16 pts

Cade Tomhave: 13 pts

Indians: (4-0), tournament champs



Illini West: 43

JX Routt: 60

Jackson Porter: 24 pts (sets tournament scoring record)



Central: 60

Western: 49

Lane Ippensen/Eric Jones/Reed Jibben: 12 pts each

Easton Billings: 19 pts



Lovejoy: 70

Liberty: 65

Dalton Lentz: 25 pts



(Crimson Classic)

Macomb: 27

Chatham-Glenwood: 62

Carter Fayhee: 12 pts



Macomb: 28

Morton: 47

Bombers: finish 3-2 in Jacksonville



(Tiger Classic)

Southeastern: 30

Rushville-Industry: 52



Athens: 41

Unity: 42



Riverton: 55

Beardstown: 62



(New Berlin Tournament)

West Central: 45

New Berlin: 34

Cougars: (5-0), win tournament title





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(Gully Transportation Tip-Off Shootout)

Canton: 36

QND: 59

Erika Eaton: 13 pts

Molly Penn: 11 pts, 10 rebs



(Brimfield Tournament)

Illini West: 36

Brimfield: 33

-- Overtime

Baylee Clampitt: 11 pts

Chargers: (4-1), win tournament title



(Lady Hornet Classic)

*Championship*

Western-Payson: 44

Brown County: 41

Haley Hickerson: 21 pts (scored 1,000th career point)

Blaie Borrowman: named tournament MVP



*Fifth Place Game*

Beardstown: 40

West Hancock: 48

Kailee Pfeiferling: 24 pts



*Seventh Place Game*

Pittsfield: 41

Liberty: 50

Allison Coonrod: 13 pts

Lilly Pepper: 17 pts



*Ninth Place Game*

Rushville-Industry: 29

Unity: 62

Kami Conry: 17 pts

Katie Conry: 15 pts





**College Basketball, Men's**



Western Illinois: 45

Iowa State: 70

Dalan Anrum: 14 pts

Leathernecks: (4-1)



Culver-Stockton: 71

Missouri Baptist: 76

Mike Johnson: 25 pts

Wildcats: (2-5)





**College Basketball, Women's**



Quincy: 72

Fort Wayne: 73

Anika Webster: 29 pts

Hawks: (1-4)