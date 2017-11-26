Ursa Retreat House holds lunch with Santa

Kids got to take a picture with Santa during the lunch

Tri-State Families were getting into the Christmas spirit after eating lunch with Santa on Sunday afternoon.

The Ursa Retreat House held it's second annual Lunch with Santa Fundraiser. Organizers expected about 100 people to come through the door. Families were able to enjoy a nice meal and kids got their picture taken with Santa. All of the donations go to adding a bunkhouse to the main building.

"In the summer, we have summer camps out here with kids," board president Brennan Reed said. "Our new bunkhouse will hold about 32 kids or so. With that, we're going to be expanding a new craft building as well. We are hoping to bring more families and more churches in on the organization."

The retreat house is owned by 16 area churches, it provides a place for reflection year round and it's open to the public.