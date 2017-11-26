Shed, cars catch fire in Lewis County

A view of the scene near Dover, Missouri where a shed caught fire.

Firefighters said a fire Sunday night destroyed a shed and two vehicles in rural Lewis County.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. on a farm around seven miles west of La Grange.

Homeowner Grace Bringer said the family heard two pops outside around 8:30 p.m., and when they looked outside, they saw the shed on fire.

They said the shed was already destroyed by the time firefighters got there.

The shed is used to help raise sheep, and Bringer says it will be hard to replace.

"When you lose something, you just...it's hard, because, like I said, rebuilding is hard," Bringer said. "Thank god nobody got hurt and there were no animals were inside. We're just going to have to move forward."

The fire was put out before it spread to the home nearby. No word on what caused the fire yet.