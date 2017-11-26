The Champs: Monroe City caps off undefeated season with state title

MONROE CITY, MO. (WGEM) -- From one celebration. To the next celebration.



It's been a memorable 24 hours for the Monroe City football team.



"This year we said we have to win state," senior Alex Wilson said.



"Last week I told Coach (Kirby) this trophy is coming home with us, because we've put into too much work for it not to come home."



According to head coach David Kirby, "They played for each other. They didn't care about the number of snaps they got in a game. They didn't care about individual accolades. They cared about making each other better."



The Panthers wrapped up an undefeated and state championship season with Saturday's win over Valle Catholic.



Fittingly the outcome was decided by the Monroe City defense wrapping its arms around a fourth interception.



"I'm proud to be on that defense. We really worked hard all year," senior Nathan Mehrer explained.



"It's just a testament to how (good) our coaching staff is and (our) communication.



When the clock hit zeroes Monroe City was once again befitting of its nickname, Title Town, and the legacy left by this year's group of Panthers was undeniable.



They will forever be remembered as one of the best teams in program history.



"We are so selfless," senior Michael Ryan said.



"We play together as a group and I think whether we would have won or lost that game we would have been just as close brothers on and off the field."



Kirby added: "All these kids bring something special to this program. That's the beautiful part about it. When I look back I'm going to look back at the composite of these kids and there's going to be a great story that goes with each one of their pictures. I'm just very honored to get to coach this group (and) I'm honored to coach with such an amazing staff. It's such an honor and blessing to get to able to bring this title back to Title Town."



And there's nothing like going out on top.



Just ask the seniors.



"I grew up dreaming that we were going to do this senior year or any year," senior Brad Cheek said. "It just felt amazing. Doing this as a senior is a dream come true."



Cole Pennewell is one off 11 seniors who ended their careers as the best team in Class 1.



"There's no better way that I'd like to leave Monroe City," he said. "We left it on the right foot (and) went 15-0. You couldn't have had a better season than we did this year. I'm proud to say that was my senior year."



According to Ryan, "We have a devotional every Thursday night as a team and our word this week was legacy. I know that there's going to be groups of kids in the elementary school now, (and) middle schoolers, they're just going to look up and say I want to be that team."



Mehrer hopes this is just the beginning for the Monroe City program.



"We know we'll be remembered," he said.



"We just hope that we can inspire the younger generation to follow in our footsteps and show them kind of what it takes to do this sort of thing."