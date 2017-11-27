Security risks on Cyber Monday

Children in America's Hometown got a chance to enjoy some sweet treats Saturday morning, while sharing their Christmas lists with Santa Claus.More >>
Hannibal Police responded to a traffic crash near US 61, and Stardust Drive Friday afternoon.
Hannibal will transform from Thanksgiving to Christmas this weekend with their month long Victorian Festival of Christmas.
Your decorated Christmas tree can also be a fire hazard.
Roughly 100 Black Friday shoppers were waiting outside Home Depot in Quincy when the doors opened at 6 a.m.
Shoppers set their alarms extra early Friday morning to go and find the best deals for their Christmas lists, but Quincy Police said with so many people out shopping, it's important to shop safely.
Imagine relying on an oxygen tank to breathe everyday and if it runs out, the fear of replacing it quickly. That's what people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD, live with everyday.
Many people shopped until they dropped on Black Friday, but local businesses are hoping you've set aside time and money for their goodies too.
