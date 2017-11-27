Teen killed, four others seriously hurt in Clark Co. crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Teen killed, four others seriously hurt in Clark Co. crash

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
A Keokuk teen was killed and four other people were injured in a crash near Wayland, Missouri early Sunday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on County Road 201, four miles northwest of Wayland.

The report states Meechele Page, 17, of Keokuk, was killed when the car she was riding in went off the right side of the roadway, hit a tree, and caught fire. The driver, Matthew Lefler, 20, of Donnellson, Iowa, and passenger Calista Ortiz, 17, of Keokuk, were airlifted to Blessing Hospital  with serious injuries. Monique Baldridge, 17, of Warsaw, Illinois, and Tyrese Wise, 18, of Keokuk, were taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.

