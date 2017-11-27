Man accused of sexual abuse at mother's daycare

A McDonough County man was charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse for improper touching of two children at his mother's daycare, according to McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.

The sheriff's office stated Nathan Henness, 30, of Plymouth, Illinois, was arrested November 21.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated the alleged incidents happened between 2014 and 2017, and involved two children less than 10 years of age. He said the incidents happened at Country Care Daycare at 1880 N. 450th Road in rural Plymouth.

Henness is charged with seven counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

VanBrooker said the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating. DCFS wasn't immediately available for comment on the case or whether the daycare was shut down, but state records show the license is still active.