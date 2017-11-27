Man arrested for stealing tools and chainsaws

A McDonough County man was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and chainsaws, according to the sheriffs office.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated his agency along with Avon Police Chief Bill Garrison and Bushnell Police Chief Joe Fosdych reports the arrest of Jason Miller, 33 of Bushnell, Illinois.

VanBrooker stated that a joint investigation with officers from all three agencies conducted a search of a garage at 924 Riley Street in Bushnell. He stated the search took place during the early morning hours of November 24. In the search, VanBrooker stated officers recovered over $15,000 worth of stolen tools and chainsaws that had been stolen from businesses in Avon, Illinois, and a shed on Mercer Street in Prairie City, Illinois.

Miller, the tenant at the residence, was lodged in the McDonough County Jail and charged with possession of stolen property, according to VanBrooker. He stated the bond was set at $25,000 with ten percent to apply.

VanBrooker stated the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.