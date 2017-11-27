Semi rolls over at Quincy business - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A semi rolled onto its side in Quincy this morning.

The crash happened just off of Radio Road on the south side of Quincy, about a block away from Highway 57.

An Adams County deputy on scene said the semi was turning into a business off Radio Road when it flipped on its side.

The deputy said the load may have shifted, causing the crash.

There were no injuries.

