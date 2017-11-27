Semi rolls over at Quincy business

The Quincy Police Department reported a 12-year-old girl as missing.More >>
A McDonough County man was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and chainsaws, according to the sheriffs office.More >>
A semi rolled onto its side in Quincy this morning.More >>
A Keokuk teen was killed and four other people were injured in a crash near Wayland, Missouri early Sunday morning.More >>
A McDonough County man is charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse for improper touching of two children at his mother's daycare, according to McDonough County Sheriff Rick Van Brooker.More >>
An Iowa judge has awarded a default judgment to parents and former students who sued a southeast Iowa boarding school, alleging it used isolation boxes and allowed sexual harassment and abuse.More >>
A Quincy man accused of sexually abusing kids is "not fit to stand trial", according to court records.More >>
Prosecutors want to move out of Lee County the trial of a boarding school owner on sex abuse and other charges.More >>
A Topeka, Illinois, woman was arrested by Adams County authorities Tuesday on multiple charges, according to a news release.More >>
The Quincy Police Department asked the public for help Tuesday in a theft investigation.More >>
