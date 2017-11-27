Christmas lights pose fire hazards

A convicted sex offender from Quincy, now ruled sexually violent, will remain in state custody for treatment, according to Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.More >>
Quincy City Council approved a new three-year contract with Quincy Medical Group on Monday night.More >>
There is a positive effort in Lee County over the past few months to prevent raw sewage from flowing into a lake in rural lee county.More >>
Keokuk leaders are looking for help to manage the new barge on the riverfront.More >>
There's a court date set next week in Keokuk to decide the fate of one of the oldest churches in the city.More >>
The Quincy Police Department reported a 12-year-old girl as missing.More >>
A McDonough County man was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and chainsaws, according to the sheriffs office.More >>
