Quincy police report missing 12-year-old girl

The Quincy Police Department reported a 12-year-old girl as missing.

In a Facebook post, police stated Kimberly Brown was reported as a missing juvenile/runaway on Sunday. It stated Brown is 5'5" and 140 pounds with hazel eyes.

The post said she was last seen wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes, a pink hoodie and carrying a polka dot back pack.

If anyone has information about Brown's whereabouts they are asked to call 217-222-9360.