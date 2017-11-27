Local businesses take advantage of Cyber Monday

The warehouse at Farm and Home Supply in Quincy

Local businesses are taking advantage of the biggest online shopping day of they year, Cyber Monday.

The warehouse at Farm and Home Supply in Quincy is packed with items ordered online and soon-to-be headed out the door.

"From Thursday, Thanksgiving, through Cyber Monday, that's about half of our entire years sales done in four days," E-Commerce Merchandise Manager Tom Grime said. "So it's very hectic."

Grime said all of the orders that go through the website come straight out of the store. Once the order is placed, employees like Jenna Stoll go to work.

"Now we're pulling the product," Stoll said. "When someone orders something we pull the product so we can then later ship it to you."

More than 1,300 orders have been made since Thanksgiving Day. With so many orders, Stoll said they've had to make the shipping process more efficient.

"Since we've been so busy, we are just writing the order number on the box so we don't get anything mixed up and then the box is ready to go to ship it," Stoll added.

Grime said Farm and Home has only been doing online sales for three years.

"We're still new to it. Our business is up incredibly," Grime said. "It's 455 percent up from last year and last year was up 300 and some percent versus the year before."

And as the years go by, they noticed different trends for online shoppers.

"We'd see a lot of traffic on the pages that were pet beds, treats, toys," Grime said. "So we kind of started to adapt our Cyber Monday specials to attract pet owners."

Grime said Cyber Monday reigns as king for online sales, but he's seen more and more people start their online shopping earlier than ever before.

"In the next 3 to 5 years, Cyber Monday will probably change drastically, and probably be the Monday before Thanksgiving," Grime added.

Grime said despite the grow in online sales, 98 percent of Farm and Home's business is still done in person at the store.

