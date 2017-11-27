Quincy woman pleads guilty in child drowning case - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy woman pleads guilty in child drowning case

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy woman charged in her son's drowning death pleaded guilty Monday to endangering the life of a child.

37-year-old Janifer Doellman was arrested weeks after her 18-month-old son, Niall Clark was found unresponsive in a backyard pool at 606 Jackson Street in Quincy in July 2016.

Court documents stated Doellman was sleeping inside the home when Clark got into the pool.

Sentencing is set for February.

Doellman also pleaded guilty to a separate methamphetamine charge. 

