Hearing set to decide future of historic church in Keokuk

Old Unitarian Church on 4th and High Street

There's a court date set next week in Keokuk to decide the fate of one of the oldest churches in the city.

It could decide if the city goes ahead with plans to knock down the Unitarian church at 4th and High Streets.

Christ Vision, the group that owned the building, got a temporary injunction which halted the demolition on November 14th.

The hearing is Monday, December 2, 2017 at 2:45 p.m. at the South Lee County Courthouse.