City of Keokuk thinking about a barge commission

Riverboat on the water next to Southside Boat Club.

Keokuk leaders are looking for help to manage the new barge on the riverfront.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett said they want to set up a group to handle scheduling and daily business items for the former casino barge that's being turned into an event center.

That group of seven people would be set up like the Keokuk Union Depot Commission and Grand Theater Commission.

He said there's a group interested in moving into the barge, but that could take a while because of permits and access.

He also went on to say that the city wants to take their time and do it right.

This group would oversee any business that takes over the barge.

The commission would be approved after three readings at city council meetings. The first reading is on the agenda at the meeting on Thursday, November 30.