Heating costs to spike in Northeast Missouri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Heating costs to spike in Northeast Missouri

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Liberty Utilities sent out a letter to customers in Clark, Knox, Ralls, Scotland and Lewis counties saying they are raising prices by 21 percent. Liberty Utilities sent out a letter to customers in Clark, Knox, Ralls, Scotland and Lewis counties saying they are raising prices by 21 percent.
Get ready to pay more if you use natural gas to heat your home. Get ready to pay more if you use natural gas to heat your home.
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -

Those in Northeast Missouri, get ready to pay more if you use natural gas to heat your home.

Liberty Utilities sent out a letter to customers in Clark, Knox, Ralls, Scotland and Lewis counties saying they are raising prices by 21%. Officials at NECAC in Canton say this is a big blow to those already struggling to pay bills. 

"It's going to be a choice between food and heat," said Lewis County Service Coordinator Judy Eaton. "Is it going to be taking your child to the doctor? That's very concerning."

NECAC is offering energy assistance for those who are having a hard time paying bills during the winter months. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.