Heating costs to spike in Northeast Missouri

Those in Northeast Missouri, get ready to pay more if you use natural gas to heat your home.

Liberty Utilities sent out a letter to customers in Clark, Knox, Ralls, Scotland and Lewis counties saying they are raising prices by 21%. Officials at NECAC in Canton say this is a big blow to those already struggling to pay bills.

"It's going to be a choice between food and heat," said Lewis County Service Coordinator Judy Eaton. "Is it going to be taking your child to the doctor? That's very concerning."

NECAC is offering energy assistance for those who are having a hard time paying bills during the winter months.