Sex offender ruled violent, ordered to more treatment

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Quincy police arrest Donald Pruett at his home in 2013 following a 21-hour long standoff. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said Monday that a ruling declared Pruett a sexually violent person.

A convicted sex offender from Quincy, now ruled sexually violent, will remain in state custody for treatment, according to Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

In a release Madigan said, following the verdict, Adams County Circuit Court Judge Scott Larson ordered Donald Pruett, 57, of Quincy, Ill., to remain in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) for treatment. Pruett was returned to the IDHS SVP Treatment and Detention Facility in Rushville, Ill., pending a dispositional hearing in March 2018.

"Sex crimes against children are reprehensible. As a result of the defendant's history of abusing children - particularly those left in his care - he should not be allowed to reenter society," Madigan said in her release.

The A-G said Pruett has a history of sexually abusing children. In 2013, Pruett was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13 and sentenced to four and a half years in prison for abusing a 9-year-old girl who lived in his neighborhood. Quincy police arrested Pruett at his home after he surrendered following a 21-hour standoff.

